Bangladeshi with 237 silver anklets held in Bengal

A Bangladeshi national was detained on Sunday by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel after several silver anklets were seized from his possession while he was crossing the border at an integrated check post (ICP)



Representational Image

"During search at ICP Gede, it was found that Mohammed Habibur Rahaman, a resident of South Shemulia in Dhaka, was carrying shiny metal anklets appearing to be silver hidden in his legs with the help of knee caps and in the luggage with him along with other cosmetic and clothing items. He was immediately detained by the ICP guard party," a BSF official said.



As many as 237 silver anklets, weighing around 3.87 kg, along with Indian and Bangladeshi currency notes were seized from him, the official said.



The BSF's South Bengal Frontier has seized 18.56 kg silver (including this seizure) of approximately value Rs 6.11 lakh so far this year.

