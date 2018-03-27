Banita Sandhu: Shoojit Sir did not hold any workshops for October

Banita Sandhu, who is all geared up for her Bollywood debut October, talks about prepping up process for her character



Banita Sandhu

'October' has created a buzz all over the country with its mesmerizing trailer. The leads of 'October', Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu shared their experiences on the unique working style of their director Shoojit Sircar. When asked about the prepping up process for their characters, debutant Banita Sandhu said, "Shoojit Sir wanted raw emotions, hence there were no workshops held for us. This helped us to explore ourselves and bring out our emotions in the most natural manner."



She further added, "I could not have asked for a better debut than October. Having worked with him in an ad before, Shoojit Sir is par excellence."



Varun Dhawan elaborated on his co-star Banita's statement saying, "Shoojit Sircar is a genius! His style of working has not only made me grow as an actor but also changed me personally as a human being. My brief was simple, I had to play myself onscreen. I was amazed to see my own performance in the film and it wouldn't have been possible without him."



Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu. A Rising Sun Films and Kino Works Production, directed by Shoojit Sircar the film is set to release on 13th April 2018.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates