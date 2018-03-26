Banita Sandhu: Shoojit Sircar didn't hold workshops for October

Debutante Banita Sandhu says filmmaker Shoojit Sircar wanted raw emotions, calls him a "genius"



Banita Sandhu

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar did not hold workshops for the actors of his forthcoming film "October" as he wanted raw emotions, says newcomer Banita Sandhu. "Shoojit Sir wanted raw emotions, hence there were no workshops held for us. This helped us to explore ourselves and bring out our emotions in the most natural manner," Banita said in a statement.

"I could not have asked for a better debut than 'October'. Having worked with him in an ad before, Shoojit Sir is par excellence," she added.

Her co-star Varun Dhawan, known for films like Judwaa 2 and Badlapur, called Sircar a "genius".

"His style of working has not only made me grow as an actor but also changed me personally as a human being. My brief was simple, I had to play myself onscreen. I was amazed to see my own performance in the film and it wouldn't have been possible without him," said the son of filmmaker David Dhawan.

October is set to release on April 13.

