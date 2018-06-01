Bank Strike: 80 lakh cheques uncleared

Around 10 lakh employees of 21 public sector banks, 13 old generation private sector banks, six foreign banks and 56 regional rural banks were on a strike to protest a meagre two per cent pay hike proposed to them by the Indian Banks Association



Bank employees hold a demonstration as part of their two-day nationwide strike to press for wage revision, in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Pic/PTI

The two-day nationwide bank strike ended yesterday with nearly 80 lakh cheques in various public sector, old generation private sector, foreign and regional rural banks remaining uncleared, bank unions claimed.

Around 10 lakh employees of 21 public sector banks, 13 old generation private sector banks, six foreign banks and 56 regional rural banks were on a strike to protest a meagre two per cent pay hike proposed to them by the Indian Banks Association. Assocham pegged the strike might impact Rs 20,000 crore worth of customer transactions.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates