Watch video: Banker dresses up as Spider-Man on last day at office

The Spider-man banker is seen interacting with colleagues, giving sweets to colleagues on his last day.

A video of a bank employee from Sao Paulo in Brazil has gone viral. You know why? Because after submitting his resignation, he wore a Spiderman costume to work on last day, dressed as a superhero.

People can be seen recording a moment in their phones where the banker hugs his male colleague.

The 51-second long video has already reached 2,19,000 views. The video is being circulated on various social media platforms. Check it out below.

According to India Today, he was also photographed wearing a headset and taking calls. A user commented on the video saying, "Dressed as Spider-Man because of last day, or last day because dressed as Spider-Man?" while yet another wrote, "Dress for the job you want not the job you have."

