Banking on the calibre: Pooja Entertainment signs Alaya F for their next

News of Alaya F signing her first movie, Jawaani Jaaneman, had created an immense buzz. Considering the positive reviews and appreciation that she has earned by audiences and critics alike, fans of the actor have another reason to rejoice. Alaya is set to sign her second film, the process of which was underway before the release of Jawaani Jaaneman.

Pooja Entertainment, the makers of her debut vehicle have signed Alaya for another venture. Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment says, "It was a delight to work with Alaya in our first project together. The team has always found promise in her artistry and believed she would do wonders. We are happy to have Alaya be part of our next project as well. It is too soon to reveal details about the project, but the entire team is excited to have her be part of our family, once again".

Sharing her excitement, Alaya says, "I enjoyed working with Pooja Entertainment. They're wonderful people. It is my pleasure to do another movie with them. They are doing incredible work in the industry, and have been producing some great content."

The audience has been praising Alaya's performance in Jawaani Jaaneman, with admirers going gaga over her spunk. Acing on each front, from acting to dance, Alaya has emerged as a promising débutante. Her dedication is evident in her interviews, and her good conduct has also been talked about. Jawaani Jaaneman, featuring Saif Ali Khan, released on 31 January.

