Banksy pranks his own auction

international

Painting that sold for more than ÃÂ£1 million pounds was torn to shreds

Banksy uploaded the image on Instagram and wrote: Going, going, gone

A stencil spray painting by secretive artist Banksy shredded itself after it was sold at Sotheby's auction house here for more than £1 million pounds. "Girl With Balloon", one of Banksy's most widely recognised works, shows a girl reaching towards a heart-shaped balloon and was the final work sold at the auction on Friday night, the BBC reported.

However, in a twist to be expected from street art's most subversive character, the canvas suddenly passed through a shredder installed in the frame. Posting a picture of the moment on Instagram, Banksy wrote: "Going, going, gone..."

Banksy is a Bristol-born artist whose true identity, despite rampant speculation, has never been officially revealed.

