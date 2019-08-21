'Banning Lamar's porn has improved intimacy'

other-sports

New girlfriend Sabrina lays down tough rules

Sabrina Parr

Former NBA star Lamar Odom's girlfriend Sabrina Parr has banned the champion cager from watching pornography and believes it has improved their intimacy. Lamar, 39, recently announced his relationship with health and life coach Sabrina, 32, by posting a picture with her on Instagram.

"He doesn't do that [watching porn] anymore. He was a sex addict. You can't watch porn if you're a sex addict and have a healthy life. Or be with me. So, it's been about a month. It's improved our intimacy because it's just us now," Sabrina told US website TMZ.

"He's doing a mile run in the morning and working out. He's eating well and drinking more water. I've cut dairy out of his diet," added Sabrina.

