Bappi Lahiri composes Om Swagatam jingle for Mike Tyson

Bappi Lahiri, who is a boxing enthusiast, finds it ironical that he is in the champ's country while Mike Tyson is in India

Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri has composed a welcome jingle, Om Swagatam, for American boxing champ Mike Tyson who is visiting Mumbai. The disco king is currently on a tour of the US. Lahiri, who is a boxing enthusiast, finds it ironical that he is in the champ's country while he is in India. The composer is hoping to catch up with Tyson at a later date in the US. Another song for him is also in the works.

Former American boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday. The 52-year-old former American boxing heavyweight champion landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport amid tight security. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera along with a large posse of security guards escorted Tyson at the Airport. Tyson was greeted with applause and cheering from fans as soon as he stepped out of the airport in Mumbai. A large number of fans had gathered at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport to welcome the boxing legend on his maiden visit to India.

Thanking Bappi Lahiri, the world boxing champion, Mike Tyson said, "I want to thank Bappi Lahiri for this warm welcome much before my arrival. I have heard about Indian hospitality and I can sense it from miles away. I'm equally excited about my India trip. My wife loves Bollywood and we think that the jingle is awesome".

