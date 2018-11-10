Bappi Lahiri renders track for a Marathi film

regional-cinema

Bappi Lahiri

Veteran composer Bappi Lahiri has rendered a track in Sanjay Jadhav's Marathi film, Lucky. This is the first time he is doing playback for a Marathi film; a wish he has fulfilled after over four decades in Bollywood. The disco king had earlier composed the music for Laxmikant Bendre-starrer Dokyala Taap Nahi (1990).

Bappi Lahiri has also composed a welcome jingle, Om Swagatam, for American boxing champ Mike Tyson who is visiting Mumbai. The disco king is currently on a tour of the US. Lahiri, who is a boxing enthusiast, finds it ironical that he is in the champ's country while he is in India. The composer is hoping to catch up with Tyson at a later date in the US. Another song for him is also in the works.

Thanking Bappi Lahiri, the world boxing champion, Mike Tyson said, "I want to thank Bappi Lahiri for this warm welcome much before my arrival. I have heard about Indian hospitality and I can sense it from miles away. I'm equally excited about my India trip. My wife loves Bollywood and we think that the jingle is awesome."

