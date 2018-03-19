Bappi Lahiri to host the rice eating ceremony for his grandson Krishh

Bappi Lahiri is on cloud nine as his five-month-old grandson Krishh, is back from the US

It's celebration time for Bappi Lahiri. His son Bappa, with wife Taneesha and five-month-old son Krishh, are back from the US after almost two years.

The king of disco is hosting the annaprasanna (rice ceremony) for his grandson on March 22 at his Juhu home. Krrish was born in October 2017 in Los Angeles where Bappa is pursuing music.

The invites have been sent to industry folk with what else but rasgullas! From what we hear, the tot already has an ear for music.

