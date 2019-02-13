Bappi Lahiri to make a cameo in TV show Ladies Special

television

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has been roped in to do a cameo in the TV show Ladies Special. "I am excited to be a part of the show. It is a slice of life show that brings forth everyday struggles of people. Being in the industry for so long, I can relate to this," Bappi said.

Actress Chavvi Pandey, who plays Prarthna Kashyap in the show, has been portrayed as an aspiring singer in it.

In the show, Bappi is working on a music album and is in search of soulful voices yet to be recognised by the industry. While searching for the singer, Bappi comes across an online video of Prarthna, which has gone viral. He asks Prarthna to record a song with him, read a Sony Entertainment Television channel statement.

"I have personally seen and heard Chavvi singing and I must say her voice is really soulful and can create magic. When I was asked to do this role, it didn't take me even a second to accept it," he said.