Bappi Lahiri to pay tribute to Sridevi at his concert

Bappi Lahiri promises to serve up nostalgia at the concert; a tribute to Sridevi on the cards

I cannot wait to entertain my fans," says Bappi Lahiri as he returns to enthral music aficionados in Mumbai after a year. Titled Yaad Aa Raha Hain Tera Pyaar, the concert, slated for June 8, is driven by a single-minded approach — "to reiterate that old is gold". Not surprising then that the veteran will serve up nostalgia as he revisits his yesteryear classics like Yaad Aa Raha Hai (Disco Dancer, 1982), Raat Baaki Baat Baaki (Namak Halaal, 1982), Super Dancer (Dance Dance, 1987) and Pyar Chahiye (Mera Shikaar, 1998).

Bappi Lahiri also plans to mix up the old with the new, belting out Tamma Tamma Again (Badrinath Ki Dulhania, 2017), Ooh La La (The Dirty Picture, 2011) and Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday, 2014). Explaining why he decided to name the show after his hit song from Disco Dancer, Lahiri says, "It’s an iconic song that perfectly showcases my 45-year-long journey in Bollywood." A tribute to Sridevi is also on the cards. "I’ll sing some melodies to pay homage to Srideviji.

I contributed to more than 11 of her films." Looking forward to performing with a live orchestra, the king of disco says, "The band members include talented musicians like Victor Dey [vocalist], Raktima Banerjee [vocalist], Rajeshwari Pawar [vocalist], Bappa Lahiri [son, drummer], Mayur [keyboards] and Ashraf [dholak]. We will turn it into a disco night."

