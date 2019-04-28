Bappida's next to be a short film titled World Peace Love And Harmony

bollywood

Bappi Lahiri, who recently completed 50 years in the industry, feels this is his way of making people aware that it is pointless fighting with each other as we are one

Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri has written, produced and directed a short film, World Peace Love And Harmony, which has been named after his music album. The narrator is veteran actor Kabir Bedi.

Lahiri, who recently completed 50 years in the industry, feels this is his way of making people aware that it is pointless fighting with each other as we are one. Let peace prevail, he says. The short will do the festivals rounds.

On the work front, Bappi Lahiri's song might just feature in a Marvel film. "I am currently in talks with Marvel Studios. They had used my song 'Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom baba'. Chris Pratt, the hero of Guardians of the Galaxy, had really liked the song. So maybe a song (by me) will be used in their next film. I will go to Hollywood in April," Bappi told IANS in a telephonic interview.

"I have acted in so many films, including Kalakaar. I had done Indian Idol, but this (Ladies Special) is the first time that I worked on a TV show. It's today's story about women travelling by train and making friends during their journey," he said.

While he is yet to sign on the dotted line for the Marvel association, his other international collaborations with rapper Snoop Dogg and singer Akon are complete. Acting has also been keeping him busy. He recently made a cameo in the TV show Ladies Special.

