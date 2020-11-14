Bar Council of India regulations land LLB students in hot soup

A few months into the new academic year, students of LLB are wondering if they qualify for it as per the regulations of Bar Council of India (BCI). The regulatory body for law has issued guidelines on online examinations for all pending exams from the last academic year. However, all law students were promoted to the new academic year despite the pending exams by the University of Mumbai, due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Students now fear the consequences as the University Mumbai ignored BCI guidelines.

The BCI had instructed universities in the past that non-final year students should not be promoted without exams. According to earlier BCI guidelines, universities were asked to take pending exams within one month of the beginning of the new academic year. As per new guidelines, since the pandemic is nowhere near its end, online exams should be held. But students already into the next academic year are worried about BCI taking action against them in future, as it also issues approvals for graduates to practice law.

"For all law students this approval is of most importance, as without it they will not be able to practice. What has happened is clear violation of BCI regulations. Now if the regulatory body refuses approval due to the lack of exams held in the academic year 2019-20, who will be responsible for students' loss?" questioned Sachin Pawar, president of Students' Law Council who has written to the varsity asking for a resolution after he was approached by several students. "Everyone who approached me has no problem in appearing for exams as the BCI approval is of most importance. Least varsities can do is co-ordinate with the BCI regarding such decisions on which BCI has already issued specific guidelines," added Pawar.

Students worried

"There is additional stress now in ongoing uncertainty. We have already started studying for the new academic year, and now the BCI is asking universities to hold exams for last year's pending papers in online format. Then why were we promoted in the first place?" questioned one student, adding to which, another said, "Now if I fail in this exam, what happens to my admission? I have already paid the fees for the new academic year."

Students are also expressing worries that the BCI might recall this flaw when they apply for approval to practice from it.

