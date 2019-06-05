Barack Obama praises Sikh man with rainbow turban for Pride in California

international

Washington: An Indian-origin Sikh neuroscientist, who is bisexual, has found praise from former US president Barack Obama for his rainbow turban to ring in this year's 'Pride Month' in the US.

Jiwandeep Kohli, who is based in San Diego, shared an image of his elaborate creation of the rainbow turban that features the colours of the LGBT flag on Twitter.

"I'm proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist," he captioned the image. "I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity and will continue to work towards ensuring the same freedom for others," he tweeted.

I’m proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist. I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity, and will continue to work toward ensuring the same freedom for others. #PrideMonth #PrideTurban #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/SVhc0iwDF0 — Jiwandeep Kohli (@jiwandeepkohli) June 1, 2019

Praising Kohli, Obama tweeted on Tuesday: "You've got a lot to be proud of, Jiwandeep. Thanks for everything you do to make this country a little more equal. Turban looks great, by the way. Happy Pride Month, everybody!"

You've got a lot to be proud of, Jiwandeep. Thanks for everything you do to make this country a little more equal. Turban looks great, by the way. Happy Pride Month, everybody! https://t.co/SO7mgnOkgl — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 4, 2019

To which, Kohli replied, "I'm a fairly verbose person, but today I am lost for words," he wrote.

"Thank you for your support and the compliment, Mr Obama," the tweet said.

I’m a fairly verbose person, but today I am lost for words. Thank you for your support and the complement, Mr. Obama. If I can ever repay them with pastries, please let me know! https://t.co/ZjJzXN4MM6 — Jiwandeep Kohli (@jiwandeepkohli) June 4, 2019

Pride Month kicked off on June 1 and honours the LGBTQ community while commemorating New York's Stonewall riots in June 1969 that signalled a turning point in the movement for equal rights.

There were a few people asking where they can get their own rainbow turban. Kohli in response, said he wanted them to know that turbans were the responsibility for Sikhs and it's not the same as throwing on a rainbow hat.

"I wouldn't want people to have the impression that I'm just wearing it as an accessory," he said. "A turban is a sign to the world that you're a person the world can turn to for help."

Many Twitter users also drew a lot of praise for his inspiring ideas.

"You bake brains? j/k But in all seriousness your turban is the absolute ne plus ultra cool manifestation of #Pride2019 that I've seen today. You. Are. Inspiring," one Twitter user wrote.

"That pride turban is the most amazing thing I've seen today!," another wrote.

