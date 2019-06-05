Barack Obama praises Sikh man with rainbow turban for Pride in California
Jiwandeep Kohli, who is based in San Diego, shared an image of his elaborate creation of the rainbow turban that features the colours of the LGBT flag on Twitter
Washington: An Indian-origin Sikh neuroscientist, who is bisexual, has found praise from former US president Barack Obama for his rainbow turban to ring in this year's 'Pride Month' in the US.
Jiwandeep Kohli, who is based in San Diego, shared an image of his elaborate creation of the rainbow turban that features the colours of the LGBT flag on Twitter.
"I'm proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist," he captioned the image. "I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity and will continue to work towards ensuring the same freedom for others," he tweeted.
I’m proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist. I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity, and will continue to work toward ensuring the same freedom for others. #PrideMonth #PrideTurban #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/SVhc0iwDF0— Jiwandeep Kohli (@jiwandeepkohli) June 1, 2019
Praising Kohli, Obama tweeted on Tuesday: "You've got a lot to be proud of, Jiwandeep. Thanks for everything you do to make this country a little more equal. Turban looks great, by the way. Happy Pride Month, everybody!"
You've got a lot to be proud of, Jiwandeep. Thanks for everything you do to make this country a little more equal. Turban looks great, by the way. Happy Pride Month, everybody! https://t.co/SO7mgnOkgl— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 4, 2019
To which, Kohli replied, "I'm a fairly verbose person, but today I am lost for words," he wrote.
"Thank you for your support and the compliment, Mr Obama," the tweet said.
I’m a fairly verbose person, but today I am lost for words. Thank you for your support and the complement, Mr. Obama. If I can ever repay them with pastries, please let me know! https://t.co/ZjJzXN4MM6— Jiwandeep Kohli (@jiwandeepkohli) June 4, 2019
Pride Month kicked off on June 1 and honours the LGBTQ community while commemorating New York's Stonewall riots in June 1969 that signalled a turning point in the movement for equal rights.
There were a few people asking where they can get their own rainbow turban. Kohli in response, said he wanted them to know that turbans were the responsibility for Sikhs and it's not the same as throwing on a rainbow hat.
"I wouldn't want people to have the impression that I'm just wearing it as an accessory," he said. "A turban is a sign to the world that you're a person the world can turn to for help."
Many Twitter users also drew a lot of praise for his inspiring ideas.
"You bake brains? j/k But in all seriousness your turban is the absolute ne plus ultra cool manifestation of #Pride2019 that I've seen today. You. Are. Inspiring," one Twitter user wrote.
"That pride turban is the most amazing thing I've seen today!," another wrote.
Top stories of the day
- Producer, composer held for molesting model at house party in Malad
- Mumbai Crime: Former businessman partner slits man's throat, kills him
- 'He forcibly kissed me on my face, neck before I pushed him off'
- The Dutch mystery: Cops camping in Pune in hunt for Avdhut Shinde
- 'Nair, Topiwala left students vulnerable to harassment'
- Mumbai: INTACH joins fight to save Esplanade
- HC directs MHADA to evacuate and barricade Esplanade Mansion
- 'The Rajghat of Mumbai'
- Vikhe Patil to join BJP, many Congress MLAs likely follow suit
- I will continue to write, says IAS officer Nidhi Chaudhari
- MHT-CET exam: Two top with 100 percentile
- Katrina Kaif on Bharat: It's the best role of my career
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas displays her perfect pins on the red carpet
- Kareena Kapoor: We celebrated women who broke stereotypes
- Sunny Leone to play a lawyer in spy thriller Helen
- Janhvi Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Hegde sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Iulia Vantur, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu clicked in Bandra
- Super 30 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff laud Hrithik Roshan
- Madhuri Dixit wants to learn a new Kathak form
- Ayushmann Khurrana on IPS Manoj Malviya: He became the prototype of my character
- Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Chhapaak
- Sabyasachi pens down the journey of his friendship with Deepika Padukone
- Rangita Pritish Nandy on Four More Shots Please: May explore friendship, or just one character
- Sushmita Singh: Miss teen 2019 who was told that she was not beautiful
- These old pictures of Salman Khan will take you back in time
- World Environment Day: 9 ways humans are harming the environment
- CR fails in Mumbai-Pune in 2 hr 35 min train trials as problems galore
- World Cup 2019: Rabada calls Kohli 'immature', Virat says he will discuss 'man to man'
- World Cup 2019: It's advantage Virat Kohli and Co against South Africa!
- World Cup 2019: 'Asli' WC begins today as India take on South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli's Team India faces first Test vs South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar could get nod against South Africa
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJ Salil and Archana uncover Mumbai's deadly crimes with Bhupen Patel