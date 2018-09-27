Barack Obama takes swipe at President Donald Trump over environment

international

He also praised Norway for its focus on gender equality it's one of very few countries that has legislated on women in the boardroom, requiring 40 per cent of non-executive board members to be female

Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama took a swipe at President Trump's attitude to the environment Wednesday, saying the world needs "political and social commitment" to achieve sustainability. "Unfortunately we have a US administration that deals differently around these issues," he said to laughter from the audience as he addressed business leaders in the Norwegian capital, Oslo. In a wide-ranging talk, Obama outlined the need for a higher global focus on the environment, greater diversity in business, and the need for technology to solve global problems.

"The single highest priority that I see globally at this point is the issue of environmental sustainability," he said, adding that the Paris Agreement's global climate targets were "a first step in the right direction. But only the first step." He said environmental sustainability would only come when leaders adopted new technologies. "But that takes political and social commitment that right now is not forthcoming." The Obama administration ratified the Paris Agreement in September 2016. President Trump dumped the U.S commitment in June 2017.

Obama made no mention of his successor by name but told the audience at the Oslo Business Forum in the Norwegian Capital that he feared "rising protectionism and authoritarianism" in the US since he left office. Dressed in a dark suit over a light blue open-collared shirt, Obama said Norway was a country that used "political and social" levers to achieve social democratic goals. He also praised Norway for its focus on gender equality it's one of very few countries that has legislated on women in the boardroom, requiring 40 per cent of non-executive board members to be female.

"Companies with a critical mass of women in leadership perform better, are more profitable, have higher stock valuations. If you are on the board of a company and you look around and it is all a bunch of men, you have got a problem. You are not well organized to succeed," he said. He added that in a US that was undergoing rapid demographic changes, companies that failed to recruit Americans who're Asian and Latin American in origin were doomed to fail in the long term. "This is not charity or social policy," he said. "This is a matter for your business success."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever