Barca, Griezmann lack respect: Atletico Madrid

In a statement, the La Liga club said they refused a proposal from Barca that they sign Griezmann but delay the payment of the buy-out clause

Barcelona: Atletico Madrid have accused Barcelona and Antoine Griezmann of a "lack of respect" after the Catalan giants’ president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed on Friday that the two clubs had held talks about the signing of the France international.



