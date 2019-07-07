Search

Barca, Griezmann lack respect: Atletico Madrid

Updated: Jul 07, 2019, 11:01 IST | AFP

In a statement, the La Liga club said they refused a proposal from Barca that they sign Griezmann but delay the payment of the buy-out clause

Barcelona: Atletico Madrid have accused Barcelona and Antoine Griezmann of a "lack of respect" after the Catalan giants’ president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed on Friday that the two clubs had held talks about the signing of the France international.

In a statement, the La Liga club said they refused a proposal from Barca that they sign Griezmann but delay the payment of the buy-out clause. "Both Barcelona and the player have disrespected Atletico Madrid and all its fans," the club said.

