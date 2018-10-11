Barca's Pique trolled online for 'mud' picture with sons

football

Gerard Pique with sons Milan (left) and Sasha

Barcelona star Gerard Pique faced backlash on social media for posting picture playing in mud with sons Milan, five and Sasha, three, while partner and Colombian singer Shakira was away on her El Dorado World Tour.

Pique posted this picture (below) on Instagram and simply captioned it: "Mud." While the picture received 1.2 million plus 'likes', a few took a dig at the footballer. An online user said: "Before you play with mud know how to play football loser." Another wrote: "Stop this and train hard."

"Only dogs roll in the mud leave your children out of this @3gerardpique," said another. "Poor Shakira has to wash it! Oh baby when you play like that, it makes a woman go mad," was a crazy comment too.

