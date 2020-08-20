Barcelona appoint 'legend' Ronald Koeman as their new coach

Crisis-hit Barcelona hailed the return of a legend as the Spanish giants on Wednesday officially named Ronald Koeman as their new coach through until 2022. "FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as first team coach until 30 June 2022," the club said in a statement. Former Barca star Koeman, who has been in charge of the Netherlands since 2018, will replace Quique Setien, who was sacked after the Catalans were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

Koeman, 57, becomes the fifth Dutchman to coach Barcelona after Rinus Michels, Johan Cruyff, Louis Van Gaal and Frank Rijkaard. "More than 30 years after his arrival as a player, Koeman arrives once again as coach at the club that he helped win their very first European Cup back in 1992," Barcelona said in a statement headlined "Return of a Barca legend". "Koeman, the hero of Wembley, is back," the club added, a day after president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed the Dutchman would take over.

That night back in 1992, Koeman secured his place in Barca history, scoring the winning goal to claim the Catalan club's first ever success in Europe's top club competition.

