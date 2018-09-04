La Liga: Barcelona coach Valverde not happy after team's massive 8-2 win over Huesca

football

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde rues Huesca goals in his team's 8-2 win over minnows

Barcelona players celebrate a goal against Huesca during their La Liga encounter on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde was not fully satisfied after watching his side thrash Huesca 8-2 to go top of La Liga. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both scored twice and after Jorge Pulido's own goal Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Jordi Alba were all on target as Valverde's side ran riot in the second half. But Huesca had opened the scoring through Watford loanee Cucho Hernandez and pulled it back to 3-2 before the break when Alex Gallar converted a cut-back. Despite the lop-sided scoreline, both Huesca's goals rankled with Valverde.

"I'm happy because we created many chances, but I'm not satisfied with the two goals conceded. We have to limit the chances near our area," he said after the game. Huesca made a fight of the first period, but Barca hit the woodwork through Dembele and Messi either side of the break and eventually ran their opponents ragged.



Ernesto Valverde

"We had patience and dominated the game, and eight goals are the product of the plays we generated throughout the game," Valverde added. Barca, who leapfrogged Celta Vigo and Real Madrid into top spot, have started the season with four straight wins in all competitions having launched their campaign last month with victory against Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup.

"The goal was to reach the break in September with nine points and the Super Cup title," Valverde added. "We've many games coming up, but it's better to be ahead [in La Liga] after the first three games." Meanwhile, Barcelona forward Malcom sprained his ankle in training yesterday. Malcom is expected to be out for one week.

