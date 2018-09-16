Barcelona fight back to beat Real Sociedad

football

Seven points is now the gap between Atleti and Barca, who were in danger of slipping up themselves when Aritz Elustondo put Real Sociedad in front at Anoeta

Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez reacts during the Spanish league football match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian on September 15, 2018. Pic/AFP

Barcelona came from behind to beat Real Sociedad on Saturday as Atletico Madrid lost further ground in the La Liga title race by drawing at home to Eibar. Seven points is now the gap between Atleti and Barca, who were in danger of slipping up themselves when Aritz Elustondo put Real Sociedad in front at Anoeta. But the hosts missed a series of excellent chances and paid the price.

