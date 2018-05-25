Barcelona icon Iniesta joins Japanese club Vissel Kobe

"This is a very special day for me," the World Cup winner said after signing his contract at an unveiling in Tokyo



Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta (right) unveils his jersey at Japanese club Vissel Kobe in Tokyo yesterday. Pic/PTI

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta joined Japan's Vissel Kobe yesterday, calling his J-League move an important career challenge. "This is a very special day for me," the World Cup winner said after signing his contract at an unveiling in Tokyo.

"I had a lot of offers, other clubs showed an interest in me," added Iniesta, who is reported to have agreed a three-year deal with an annual salary of $30m, comfortably a J-League record. "But I chose Vissel Kobe because it was an interesting project. There was also a lot of trust and confidence in me as a person and also as a player — that was a big reason."

Iniesta, who lifted 32 major trophies and made 674 appearances for Catalan giants Barca, was handed his trademark number eight shirt by Vissel owner Hiroshi Mikitani.

