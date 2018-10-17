Barcelona in Mumbai

food

Enjoy flavours of Catalonia at a meal prepared by international chef Jordi Noguera

Tapas mix

India's intrigue in international cuisine has far surpassed the occasional Chinese, or the rare chicken a la kiev and steak that for the longest time would only be available at colonial-era restaurants in the country’s metropolises. This comes through in the range of eateries that are now serving authentic Thai, Japanese, Levantine, and Spanish food across Mumbai.

But if Spanish food excites you, and you want to know about the cuisine from the horse’s mouth, then this Catalan dinner prepared by chef Jordi Noguera is where you should be headed next week.

Noguera, who draws inspiration from his childhood and centuries-old traditions, grew up amid a family of chefs in Barcelona and has inherited a culinary philosophy that can be traced back to six decades. Aiming to introduce Spanish cuisine to patrons, the Michelin-star-trained chef will be in the city next week to host a dinner in collaboration with Magazine Street Kitchen.

On offer are authentic delicacies such as the iconic patata bravas, a fried potato dish that is available resplendently in the country and especially in tapas bars, seafood cannelloni, grilled octopus, squid ink paella served with squid and shrimp, and local fish suquet, a traditional

Catalan stew.

On: October 26 and 27, 8 pm to 11 pm

At: Devidayal Compound, Byculla East.

Call: 9819830575

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,500

