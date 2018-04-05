Barcelona, Juventus stars to play full 90-min game

The much-awaited legends match between famed La Liga clubs Barcelona and Juventus at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 27 will be a full 90-minute affair



Edgar Davids

The much-awaited legends match between famed La Liga clubs Barcelona and Juventus at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 27 will be a full 90-minute affair. mid-day was the first to report in its March 15 edition on the initial list of players, who will be gracing the football field in the satellite city.

From the Catalan giants' side will be Frenchman Eric Abidal, Dutch playmaker Edgar Davids, Brazilian Edmilson and Miguel Angel Nadal, the brother of Spanish tennis ace Rafa Nadal's uncle Toni, while Juventus will be represented by French great David Trezeguet, Italian full back Gianluca Zambrotta and goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi to name a few players.

Interestingly, this will be the first time both the legends team will face each other in Asia. Asked if the sweltering heat would take a toll on the star players, Football Next Foundation founder, Kaushik Moulik, who was instrumental in convincing both teams to play in Mumbai, said: "Not at all. They will play for a result and won't give up. These are players, who have represented their teams more than 200 times and they can't see their teams lose."

The players will arrive in Mumbai on April 24 following which they will be involved in fan engagement activities, said the organisers. Abidal, 38, who was diagnosed with liver cancer in March 2011 and had to undergo an array of treatments to regain match fitness, is planning to meet the cancer patients in the city as well, it is learnt.

Tickets for the classic clash, co-organised by the Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA) will range between Rs 500-1500.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates