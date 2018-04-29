Barcelona look to seal 25th La Liga title

Real Madrid could intervene in the El Clasico next weekend but Deportivo would appear unlikely spoilers, sitting 18th, nine points adrift of Levante with four games left to play



Andres Iniesta will be eyeing his ninth league title with Barcelona

Barcelona need only a point against Deportivo La Coruna tonight to confirm a domestic double and win La Liga for the third time in four years. Andres Iniesta will be at the centre of any celebrations, with the Spaniard announcing his Barca departure on Friday.

The Spaniard made an emotional exit from the victorious Copa del Rey final last weekend, bleary-eyed as he was substituted, and it will be a nostalgic occasion again when he hoists his final trophy with the club. It would be Iniesta's ninth league title won with Barca and his last might yet prove his finest, given Barca are five unbeaten games from becoming La Liga's only ever invincible team.

c. Some have suggested Clarence Seedorf's side would even prefer to have their relegation fate settled against Barcelona than at the home of their fiercest rivals Celta Vigo, whom they visit six days later.

