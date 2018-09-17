Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez recovers from leg muscle injury

football

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez of Spain was given the green light by the team's doctors to take part in competitive matches, the La Liga club announced on Sunday, having fully recovered from a left thigh muscle injury.

Suarez picked up the injury on July 29 during a pre-season clash with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and had been sidelined since, reports Efe news. With Suarez allowed to compete, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has only two players out due to injury: Spanish midfielder Sergi Samper and Brazilian forward Malcom.

The rest of the squad is available for Barcelona's clash on Tuesday in their 2018-2019 UEFA Champions League group-stage opener against Bundesliga club PSV Eindhoven. Having come from behind to defeat Real Sociedad 2-1 on Saturday, Barcelona built up a two point advantage in the La Liga standings over second-placed Real Madrid, which played to a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao.

