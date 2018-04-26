Barcelona Open: Novak Djokovic suffers shock defeat

Djokovic had been on course to meet Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals in Spain but a disjointed display gave Klizan, ranked 140th in the world, a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory



Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after losing to Slovakia's Martin Klizan during their Barcelona Open ATP tournament tennis match in Barcelona on April 25, 2018. Pic/AFP

Novak Djokovic suffered a surprise defeat in his latest comeback from injury after the Serb was beaten by Martin Klizan in his first match at the Barcelona Open yesterday.

Djokovic had been on course to meet Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals in Spain but a disjointed display gave Klizan, ranked 140th in the world, a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory. While Klizan goes through to meet Spanish clay-court specialist Feliciano Lopez in the last 16, Djokovic will now have to reset, with the French Open next month fast approaching.

