Barcelona Open: Rohan Bopanna, Roger-Vasselin look for winning start

Rohan Bopanna

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin are aiming to kick-start their campaign at the Barcelona Open on a promising note at the opening match of their men's doubles event here on Tuesday.

Bopanna and Vasselin are due to take on the second-seed Finnish-Australian team of Henri Kontinen and John Peers in the first match of Barcelona Open. Last week, the Indo-French pair made it to the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters, only to see themselves crash out of the tournament after losing to Australia's Oliver Marach and Croatia's Mate Pavic.

After losing the opening set, Bopanna and Vasselin bounced back to clinch the second set before they failed to capitalize on it and suffered a 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-10 defeat to Marach and Pavic. In another men's doubles clash, the Bryan Brothers would also look to make a winning start when they take on the Brazilian-British duo of Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray in their first match of the Barcelona Open.

