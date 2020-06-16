Search

Barcelona star Martin Braithwaite's wife felt he was cheating on her during transfer talk

Updated: Jun 16, 2020

Martin Braithwaite with wife
Barcelona footballer Martin Braithwaite described a funny episode when his wife suspected him of cheating on her while he was securing a deal with the Spanish giants. Barcelona signed Braithwaite, 29, for 18m euros (R154 cr) from La Liga team Leganes in February.

"I didn't tell anyone [about the Barcelona deal]. I felt that if my wife was not the first person I told, it would be sort of lack of respect because we share a life together," Braithwaite told Britain's the Daily Mail. "But I know my wife felt something was going on because I was having to take a lot of phone calls, sneaking out of the house, and it was freezing outside. She was wondering…she was almost asking if I had a mistress or something," he added.

Braithwaite scored the first goal in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Real Mallorca in a La Liga match on Saturday played after a three-month gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic"

