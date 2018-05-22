Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi wins fifth European Golden Shoe award

Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi pips Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane to win fifth European Golden Shoe award



Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi has been confirmed to pick the prestigious fifth European Golden Shoe award of his career after finishing the campaign as top La Liga goal scorer. The Argentine talisman picked the coveted trophy after smashing a total of 34 goals for Barcelona in their Liga-winning campaign.

Though Messi was all-but assured of clinching the Golden Shoe award, the Premier League's early finish left Liverpool and Tottenham's star strikers no chance of catching up the Barcelona star. Messi, who finished for a total of 68 points in the Golden Shoe scoring system, edged out competition from the Premier League duo of Mohamed Salah (32/64) and Harry Kane (30/60).

The 30-year-old, who recently came off the bench late to help Barcelona edge past Real Sociedad 1-0 in their final La Liga match, also clinched the Pichichi Trophy for the top goal scorer in the Primera Division. Meanwhile, two Serie A strikers Ciro Immobile and Mauro Icardi, as well as Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, ended tied for the fourth spot on 29 goals, goal.com reported.

Messi, who also lifted the prestigious award last year as well as in 2010, 2012 and 2013, has now overtaken Ronaldo's tally of four Golden Shoes with his most recent victory.

