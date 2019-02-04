Barcelona sweat over Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of Real Madrid clash

football

Barca face Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals and Valverde said Messi had felt some discomfort against Valencia, after scoring twice to salvage his team a point

Barca's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Valencia on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde remains hopeful Lionel Messi will be fit to face Real Madrid on Wednesday, despite the striker feeling a small problem during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Valencia.

Barca face Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals and Valverde said Messi had felt some discomfort against Valencia, after scoring twice to salvage his team a point. "We have to wait until tomorrow to do the tests to see how he is, like the other players," Valverde said. "I don't know too much more. We hope he can recover, just like the others."

Asked what the problem was, Valverde said: "I don't know, I would like to tell you more but I don't know exactly. He had a little problem, as some of the others will have too. We will wait to see what the doctors tell us when they do the tests and we will look at it. I cannot guess anything but we imagine that it can't be too bad."

Messi's absence at the Camp Nou would be a blow to Barcelona, particularly with the Argentine in such blistering form. His double against Valencia means he has now scored in nine consecutive matches, while registering a total of 12 goals in that period.

