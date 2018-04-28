Barcelona title: Rafael Nadal downs Martin Klizan to reach semi-finals

Nadal battled back to take win on a third match point and will face either Belgium's David Goffin or compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the final



Rafael Nadal

Barcelona: Rafael Nadal kept his campaign for an 11th Barcelona title on track yesterday with a 6-0, 7-5 win over Slovakian qualifier Martin Klizan. World No. 1 Nadal was made to work by Klizan, the World No. 140. Klizan had three set points to take the match to a decider.

But Nadal battled back to take win on a third match point and will face either Belgium's David Goffin or compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the final.

