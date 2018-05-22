Barcelona will always be in my heart: Iniesta

Pictures and video on social media from around 1am on Monday local time show Iniesta sitting on his own on the pitch, with the stands around him empty, apparently taking photographs on a phone



Andres Iniesta wipes his tears during a felicitation function where he bid farewell to Barcelona at Camp Nou. Pic/AFP

Andres Iniesta had a quiet moment to himself on the Camp Nou pitch in the early hours of Monday morning after playing his final game for Barcelona on Sunday night. Pictures and video on social media from around 1am on Monday local time show Iniesta sitting on his own on the pitch, with the stands around him empty, apparently taking photographs on a phone.

The midfielder, 34, is leaving Barca, 22 years after joining their academy. In a video that appeared on Iniesta's Twitter feed at around 1.40am local time, he said: "Hello everyone, I'm still here. It's hard for me, it's hard for me to go. "Thank you for all the love, it's been a magical day, an unforgettable day. You will always be in my heart.

"Many years, many feelings, many emotions, but without doubt I will never be able to return all the love and respect that you've shown me during this time. A big kiss for everyone."

His performance during Barca's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad at the stadium on Sunday concluded with his substitution in the 82nd minute, and he received a rapturous reception as he departed the field. Iniesta, who had tears in his eyes, then addressed supporters on the pitch after the final whistle, with him quoted by Marca as saying: "I will move on and carry you all in my heart forever."

Meanwhile, Barcelona striker Lionel Messi has won his fifth European Golden Shoe. The Argentine player won the award with 34 goals, for a total of 68 points during the 2017-18 season. Messi also won the award last year, as well as in 2010, 2012 and 2013, and is the only player to do so five times.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever