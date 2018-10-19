Barcelona's Arturo Vidal fined for nightclub row

football

Munich district court fined the Chile international based on 80 days worth of wages, calculated to be 10,000 euros per day for the Barcelona player, who left Bayern in August

Arturo Vidal

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has been hit with a 800,000 euros ($921,812) fine by a Munich court after being found guilty of assault during a nightclub fight last year.

Munich district court fined the Chile international based on 80 days worth of wages, calculated to be 10,000 euros per day for the Barcelona player, who left Bayern in August. Vidal, 31, was not in court in Munich to hear the judge's verdict as he played in Chile's 1-0 win over Mexico on Wednesday.

Vidal and his half-brother were found guilty after attacking another man at Munich's Crowns Club in September 2017, which was reportedly caught on security camera.

