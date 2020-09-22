Barcelona's Arturo Vidal in Italy to complete Inter move

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal arrived in Italy on Sunday to complete a move to Inter Milan after agreeing his exit from Barcelona, the Serie A club confirmed. Inter Milan posted a photo on Twitter of the 33-year-old arriving at Milan Linate airport ahead of a medical early on Monday.

According to reports, Vidal is expected to sign the two-year contract, with an option of a third one, for six million euros ($7.1 million) per season. Vidal reunites with Antonio Conte, who coached him at Juventus, where he won four Serie A titles in as many seasons before leaving for Bayern Munich in 2015. He won the Bundesliga three times before leaving for Barcelona in 2018, where he also won La Liga.

