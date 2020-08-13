Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo tests positive for coronavirus

Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo on Wednesday confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus after the club issued a statement revealing that one member of the team has been diagnosed with the virus.

The player said he is asymptomatic and is currently at his home. Todibo took to Twitter and wrote in Spanish, "Hello everyone, I inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19, I am asymptomatic and I feel fine. I am at home following the proper sanitary protocol. I really want to go back to training, but now it's time to stay home until the virus is over."

In another tweet, he said, "Thank you all for the support and encouragement to all the people who are also experiencing it closely. A greeting."

Earlier, Barcelona had confirmed that one player has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the pre-season return. The club had also confirmed that the player has not been in contact with any of the squad that is competing in the Champions League.

"Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine players due to begin the preseason today, one of them has tested positive for COVID-19. The player has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home," the club had said in a statement.

"The club has reported the matter to the relevant sporting and health authorities. All persons who have been in contact with the player have been tracked to perform the corresponding PCR tests. The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League," it had added.

