Bard Of Blood: Emraan Hashmi makes a strong wave with this Netflix series

In the course of his career, Emraan Hashmi delivered power-packed performances in varied films such as Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture, Jannat and Shanghai. The talented powerhouse, who constantly reinvents himself as an actor, raised the bar for versatility with his digital debut in the Netflix series, Bard of Blood.

True to his experimental streak, Hashmi arrived on the OTT platform recognising its potential and reach. His debut series is gradually emerging as one of the popular ones on Netflix. Interestingly, it is based on Bilal Siddiqi's spy thriller novel that was launched in the presence of the actor. The Shanghai actor reminisces about the book launch that introduced him to Siddiqi's gripping story. After reading the book, Emraan remarked that the book would make a great film adaptation; and by a play of fate, four years later the actor was signed on to headline the Netflix series based on the espionage thriller.

Within a few weeks from the Emraan Hashmi-starrer series streaming on the OTT platform, it garnered an impressive viewership across the Indian diaspora worldwide. Reviewers and critics have lauded the series for its attention-arresting content, which has always been up the actor's alley. Hashmi portrays the character of an intelligence agent on a mission to rescue Indian agents captured by Taliban.

Says Emraan, "Trying a new platform together was extremely exciting for me. As an actor, it is rewarding to walk the road less traveled. It has its challenges, but the creative satisfaction is huge. A big thanks to all the viewers around the world for loving Bard of Blood. Being embraced by the digital audience makes me even more relevant and contemporary and that's very encouraging."

Adds the actor, "I'm glad about the way people have reacted to the series. A lot of positive feedback and comments have been pouring in from around the world. I believe all stakeholders affiliated with the show are extremely happy with the reception."

The actor also mentions that it is incredible to get positive responses from non-Indian viewers, who don't know the language. Emraan affirms, "I have seen a few videos of foreigners reacting to it (the series) and reviewing it positively. This is awesome considering we have truly made a show that has transcended barriers and reached out to viewers across the globe! For me, it helps that I have broken into the action genre in the best possible way on the best possible platform."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates