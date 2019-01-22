Barty can't thank cricket enough

tennis

Barty will became the first local hope to play in the last eight at the Australian Open in a decade when she faces Czech rival Petra Kvitova today

Ashleigh Barty

Australia's Ashleigh Barty believes a decision to take a break from tennis and play professional cricket revived her career, giving her the drive to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final in Melbourne this week.

Barty will became the first local hope to play in the last eight at the Australian Open in a decade when she faces Czech rival Petra Kvitova today. She retired and in 2014 made the stunning announcement that she would instead play professional cricket in Brisbane, preferring a team sport over tennis' gladiatorial ethos.

"There's never a lonesome moment on the field if you're struggling," she said at the time. "There's 10 other girls that can help you out and get you through the tough times." Barty played for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League.

