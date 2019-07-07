Barty, Serena cruise into Wimbledon Last-16

tennis

London: World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty booked her maiden place in the fourth round at Wimbledon on Saturday while Serena Williams made the second week for the 16th time.

Barty overwhelmed British wild card Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-1 while seven-time champion Williams, 37, produced her most convincing display in dispensing with German Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-4.

Barty, bidding to become the first Australian Wimbledon women's champion since Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her second title in 1980, will play unseeded American Alison Riske for a place in the last eight.

She is also the first Australian woman to make the second week since 2010. "That was really good," said Barty.

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova reached the Last 16 for the first time in five years — the last time she did in 2014 she won her second title.

Czech sixth seed Kvitova defeated Poland's Magda Linette 6-3, 6-2 and will face either Britain's Johanna Konta or Sloane Stephens of the United States for a place in the quarter-finals.

