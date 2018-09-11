Barun Sobti to play forensic expert in web series Asura

television

Barun Sobti is excited about playing the role of a forensic expert in Voot's web series

Barun Sobti

After playing the role of a chocolate boy in his television serials, Barun Sobti is all set to showcase his other side of acting with an upcoming web series on the digital channel, Voot.

The web show Asura is part of the originals recently announced by Voot. Barun will play the lead in the psychological thriller that will launch in the coming months.

Barun Sobti has been roped in to play a forensic expert in the new Voot series, Asura. He claims that he will be an ideal fit since the subject of serial killers has always fascinated him. "I have spent days reading and researching about them," he says.

Asura is a psychological thriller which explores the hidden world of forensic science against the mystical mythology of Benares.

Barun Sobti was last seen in Tu Hai Mera Sunday, which also starred Shahana Goswami, Vishal Malhotra, Rasika Dugal, Manvi Gagroo and others. The film was a slice of life tale of 5 different individuals and their personal life struggles and joys and their only escape of their daily stress is their weekly game of football they play.

