Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez hails Hustler Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

American baseball great Alex Rodriguez yesterday shared an emotional post on social media as his fiancee and actor Jennifer Lopez geared up to begin shooting for her next film — Hustlers.

He posted this picture (left) on Instagram and wrote: "This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, Hustlers. I won't play spoiler, but I can't wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character! She's been working so hard lately. I'm glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project. Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us. @jlo #hustlers."

The couple got engaged earlier this month after dating for almost two years. Lopez was earlier married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez settled his divorce case with Cynthia Scurtis in 2008.

