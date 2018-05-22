Baseball star Justin Verlander favourite celeb encounter is with wife Kate Upton

United States baseball star Justin Verlander says meeting supermodel wife remains his most-loved celebrity encounter



Kate Upton

Major League Baseball (MLB) star Justin Verlander, 35, recalled how he was impressed by his present wife Kate Upton, 25, at the first meeting itself. Speaking about his gaffe that day, Verlander told US magazine, "My favourite celeb encounter was with Kate! We first met at a commercial shoot, and I had my microphone on and didn't realise. I told my friends that I was going to get her number and she heard me! But it worked."



Justin Verlander and Kate Upton

Though Upton had a huge fan following, there is a moment where Verlander scored over his wife. "My weirdest fan encounter was when Kate and I went to Slovenia and someone recognised me instead of her," he said. When asked what do they do when they go out on a date?, he replied: "My wife Kate and I like to go out for dinner and a movie for our date nights."

The pitcher of the reigning World Series champs, the Houston Astros, added he is good on the dance floor too. "I'm a pretty good dancer. I've fallen out of touch with the new dances the kids do, but I can still hold my own in the middle of a dance floor," he added.

