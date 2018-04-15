Bashar Al-Assad says US-led missile strike coupled with lies

His remarks came during his meeting with a delegation from the Russian Federation in Damascus

Bashar Al-Assad/ File Pic

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday said that the US-led missile strike on Syria was coupled with a campaign of lies at the UN Security Council, according to the state news agency SANA.

The tripartite strike on Syria, the campaign of lies and misdirection at the UN Security Council against Syria and Russia proved that both countries were fighting not only against terrorism but ala so breach of the international law based on the respect of the countries' sovereignty, Assad said.

His remarks came during his meeting with a delegation from the Russian Federation in Damascus, Xinhua news agency reported.

Members of the delegation slammed the US-led strike as a clear violation of international accords, adding that the attack came at a time when the Syrians were working to restore stability and rebuild what was destroyed by terrorist groups.

They also affirmed that Russia would remain firm in its support for Syria.

