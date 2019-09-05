Basketball: Abhinav boys, Dastur girls stand tall

PUNE: Dastur Hormazdiar High School girls dashed Abhinav Vidyalaya hopes of claiming a double in the Srujan Super Cup 2019 Basketball Tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana courts.



In the finals of the Inter-School competition, Abhinav Vidyalaya boys won a tight final against Millennium School 46-40 despite taking a 30-18 lead at the halfway mark. Srujan Super Cup 2019: Boys final



Having lost the battle in the first two quarters, Millennium School bounced back in the third quarter by sharing honours 6-6 and then in the last quarter did well to do the catching up act with a 16-10 scoreline.



For Abhinav Vidyalaya, Aadi Jagdale (17 points) and Abhishek Mali (11) were stand out performers, while Ashwin Hulawale (13) top-scored for Millennium.



Earlier, in the girls final, Dastur school downed Abhinav 46-28 after staying ahead in all four quarters. Brilliant performances by Tanvi Salve and Bhumika Sarje (18 points each) were the highlights of the victory. Dastur led 23-10 at half time.



Abhinav girls had Saanvi Gholap (14) who was the team's best player on the day.





RESULTS



School Boys, Final: Abhinav Vidyalaya: 46 (Aadi Jagdale 17, Abhishek Mali 11) bt Millennium School: 40 (Ashwin Hulawale 13) HT: 30-18

III-Place: D.A.V School: 43 (Kunal Bhosale 18, Shardul Pathak 13) bt Vidya Bhavan High School: 35 (Shivraj Patel 24). HT: 25-24



School Girls, Final: Dastur Hormazdiar High School: 46 (Tanvi Salve 18, Bhumika Sarje 18) bt Abhinav Vidyalaya: 28 (Saanvi Gholap 14). HT: 23-10

III-Place: St. Joseph's School: 36 (Siya Khilare 16) bt SPM School: 25 (Asmi Vora 10). HT: 18-11

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates