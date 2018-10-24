Basketball great LeBron James to produce 'Friday the 13th' reboot
The "Friday the 13th" news comes on the heals of Universal and Blumhouse's revival of "Halloween"
Producers Roy Lees Vertigo Entertainment and LeBron James SpringHill Entertainment are in talks to acquire the rights for a reboot of the "Friday the 13th" movie.
According to sources, Victor Miller, who penned the original, regained the rights, though it took both production banners to bring back the classic horror series, reports variety.com.
The project is still in early development. No writer or director is attached. It's expected to feature the goalie-mask wearing mass murderer Jason Voorhees, who has been the centre of the hit franchise since the 1980 original.
