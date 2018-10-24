Basketball great LeBron James to produce 'Friday the 13th' reboot

other-sports

The "Friday the 13th" news comes on the heals of Universal and Blumhouse's revival of "Halloween"

LeBron James

Producers Roy Lees Vertigo Entertainment and LeBron James SpringHill Entertainment are in talks to acquire the rights for a reboot of the "Friday the 13th" movie.

According to sources, Victor Miller, who penned the original, regained the rights, though it took both production banners to bring back the classic horror series, reports variety.com.

The project is still in early development. No writer or director is attached. It's expected to feature the goalie-mask wearing mass murderer Jason Voorhees, who has been the centre of the hit franchise since the 1980 original.

The "Friday the 13th" news comes on the heals of Universal and Blumhouse's revival of "Halloween".

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever