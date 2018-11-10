Bastian honoured to win GQ's Sports Icon Award

football

The former Manchester United and Bayern star, 34, shared a picture of himself and former tennis player wife Ana Ivanovic, 31 with the award on Twitter and captioned it, "Thank you GQ for having me and my wonderful wife at GQ Men of the Year.

Bastian Schweinsteiger and wife Ana Ivanovic

Former German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger said it was a big honour to win GQ Germany's Sports Icon Award at the Men of the Year Awards in Berlin recently. The former Manchester United and Bayern star, 34, shared a picture of himself and former tennis player wife Ana Ivanovic, 31 with the award on Twitter and captioned it, "Thank you GQ for having me and my wonderful wife at GQ Men of the Year.

Thank you for the great night and for the big honor." The footballer, who plays for MLS club Chicago Fire joined fellow German national teammates Philipp Lahm and Jerome Boateng as a recipient of the annual sporting honour.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates