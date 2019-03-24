Bateleur may shock New England on current form

other-sports

Representational picture

The massive improvement displayed by Bateleur when winning his last race on the Mahalaxmi racetrack makes me feel that the Vishal Gaikwad-trained five-year-old may shock a seasoned campaigner like New England in the 1400m, R M & Rukmani Goculdas Million, the feature event of Sunday's six-race card. Of course, the race could end up in a three-way finish with Turning Point, another form horse who is on the verge of a hat-trick, also in the fray, but Bateleur, to be ridden by Neeraj Rawal, should be able to catch the judge's eye first.

First race at 3.30 pm.

Selections:

Tulipa Plate (Class IV; 2000m)

Gdansk 1, Benevolence 2, Lucky Luciano 3.

T M Goculdas Plate (For 5y&o, class III; 1000m)

Gold Field 1, Untitled 2, Locarno 3.

R M & Rukmani Goculdas Million (For 4y&o; 1400m)

Bateleur 1, New England 2, Turning Point 3.

Pronto Pronto Plate (Class II; 1200m)

Awesome One 1, Excellent Gold 2, Flaming Martini 3.

Karl Umrigar Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Cliffs Of Capri 1, Copper Queen 2, Conscience 3.

Abeeta Plate (Class IV; 1000m)

Miss Moneypenny 1, Epiphany 2, Alpine Express 3.

Recommendation

Best bet: None

Upset: Dumas (5-3)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

