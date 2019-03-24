Bateleur may shock New England on current form
Of course, the race could end up in a three-way finish with Turning Point, another form horse who is on the verge of a hat-trick, also in the fray, but Bateleur, to be ridden by Neeraj Rawal, should be able to catch the judge's eye first
The massive improvement displayed by Bateleur when winning his last race on the Mahalaxmi racetrack makes me feel that the Vishal Gaikwad-trained five-year-old may shock a seasoned campaigner like New England in the 1400m, R M & Rukmani Goculdas Million, the feature event of Sunday's six-race card. Of course, the race could end up in a three-way finish with Turning Point, another form horse who is on the verge of a hat-trick, also in the fray, but Bateleur, to be ridden by Neeraj Rawal, should be able to catch the judge's eye first.
First race at 3.30 pm.
Selections:
Tulipa Plate (Class IV; 2000m)
Gdansk 1, Benevolence 2, Lucky Luciano 3.
T M Goculdas Plate (For 5y&o, class III; 1000m)
Gold Field 1, Untitled 2, Locarno 3.
R M & Rukmani Goculdas Million (For 4y&o; 1400m)
Bateleur 1, New England 2, Turning Point 3.
Pronto Pronto Plate (Class II; 1200m)
Awesome One 1, Excellent Gold 2, Flaming Martini 3.
Karl Umrigar Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Cliffs Of Capri 1, Copper Queen 2, Conscience 3.
Abeeta Plate (Class IV; 1000m)
Miss Moneypenny 1, Epiphany 2, Alpine Express 3.
Recommendation
Best bet: None
Upset: Dumas (5-3)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.
