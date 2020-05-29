Bathe your best

Attend

A feel-good moment a day keeps anxiety at bay. And a bath — irrespective of whether you like it hot or cold — can be an instant mood-lifter. Now, an online course offered by Ahmedabad-based art studio pH Designs lets you improve this experience by making your own luxury bath and skin care products including bath salt, face pack, body scrub and butter, lip balm and scrub, face serum, toner, sugar scrub cube and perfume. Sign up anytime and on registration, you will receive a pre-recorded video and detailed instructions on a PDF document via email, and this video comes with no expiry date so you can work at your own pace, too.

Log on to allevents.in

Call 9428110033

Cost Rs 2,000

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news