Batla House Box Office Day 3: Film shows slow and steady growth on Day 3

bollywood

Despite facing a tough Box Office competition with Mission Mangal, Batla House has been doing decent business at the Box Office.

John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur in a still from the movie Batla House (Picture courtesy/Official Youtube channel of T-Series)

Batla House showed a slow and steady growth on Saturday i.e. third day at the Box Office. The movie, starring John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur, collected Rs 15.55 crore on its first day (Thursday), saw a drop on its second day (Friday) with Rs. 8.84 crore, but picked up slightly on its third day (Saturday) Rs 10.90 crore. Batla House now stands at Rs 35.29 crore total.

The film has to pick up today (Sunday) to reach the Rs 50 crore mark by the end of its (extended) opening weekend run at the Box Office. The film was released in 2,750 screens across the country with 9,750 shows, and strongly marked its hold in 325 centres overseas.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted Batla House's collection update. Here's what he wrote:

#BatlaHouse shows substantial growth on Day 3... Has been appreciated and that is reflecting in its numbers, despite a strong opponent... Should witness solid growth today [Sun]... Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr. Total: â¹ 35.29 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2019

John-starrer thriller drama is inspired by the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008, officially known as Operation Batla House. The 'Romeo Akbar Walter' actor is portraying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter.

The incident took place against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is written by Ritesh Shah who previously helmed the hit film 'Pink'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates